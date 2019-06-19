Stuart Hogg's Exeter to meet Glasgow in Champions Cup, Edinburgh draw Wasps in Challenge Cup

From the section

Stuart Hogg's last appearance for Glasgow was May's Pro14 final defeat by Leinster

Stuart Hogg will take on former club Glasgow Warriors after Exeter Chiefs were drawn to face the Pro14 side in the Champions Cup.

Scotland full-back Hogg, 26, has joined Exeter after nine years with the Warriors.

La Rochelle and Sale Sharks make up Pool Two.

Edinburgh have drawn Wasps and French sides Bordeaux-Begles and Agen in Challenge Cup Pool Three.

The first round of European games take place on 15-17 November.

Glasgow and Edinburgh were in the Champions Cup last season, with both sides knocked out in the quarter-finals.