Stuart Hogg's Exeter to meet Glasgow in Champions Cup, Edinburgh draw Wasps in Challenge Cup
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Stuart Hogg will take on former club Glasgow Warriors after Exeter Chiefs were drawn to face the Pro14 side in the Champions Cup.
Scotland full-back Hogg, 26, has joined Exeter after nine years with the Warriors.
La Rochelle and Sale Sharks make up Pool Two.
Edinburgh have drawn Wasps and French sides Bordeaux-Begles and Agen in Challenge Cup Pool Three.
The first round of European games take place on 15-17 November.
Glasgow and Edinburgh were in the Champions Cup last season, with both sides knocked out in the quarter-finals.