Peter Nelson: Former Ulster utility back handed call-up by Canada

Nelson kicked the winning conversion in his final Ulster appearance in April

Former Ulster utility back Peter Nelson has been named in the Canada squad for the Pacific Nations Cup this summer.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for Ireland Under-20s, was released by Ulster at the end of last season after making 60 appearances for the province.

Dungannon native Nelson qualifies for Canada through a grandmother.

Former Connacht fly-half Shane O'Leary is also in line to represent the country at this year's World Cup after being selected by Kingsley Jones.

O'Leary, who plays for English Championship club Nottingham, has earned 10 caps and helped Canada secure their World Cup berth.

Canada face USA, Fiji and Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup which takes place in late July and early August while their World Cup opponents are Italy, New Zealand, South Africa and Namibia.