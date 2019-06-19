David Matthews: Leicester Tigers legend and club record appearance maker dies aged 82

David Matthews was born on the family farm in Barrow in 1937

Leicester Tigers legend David Matthews, who served as a captain, coach, president and director during a 64-year association with the club, has died at the age of 82.

He made his debut at 18 in 1955 and remains Leicester's record appearance maker, playing 502 times and scoring 114 tries before retiring in 1974.

Forward Matthews was captain for three years and coached from 1988-1991.

He also served as a director and was president from 2001-03.

Chairman Peter Tom, who played alongside Matthews in the 1960s, described his friend as "the heart and soul of the Tigers".

In presenting Matthews with Tigers Life Membership in 2005, club chairman Tom said: "It is a fitting tribute for someone who has done so much for no financial reward.

"He gave his all as a player and coach, epitomising all that is so special about the Tigers."