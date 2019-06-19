Champions Cup: Holders Saracens in tough pool with Munster, Racing 92 & Ospreys

Saracens beat Leinster 20-10 last season to seal their third Champions Cup title

Defending European and Premiership champions Saracens will meet two-time winners Munster, French giants Racing 92 and the only Welsh side in the competition Ospreys in the pool stages of next season's Champions Cup.

They all meet in a tough Pool Four, while Pro14 winners Leinster face Lyon, Northampton and Benetton in Pool One.

Top 14 winners Toulouse face Gloucester, Connacht and Montpellier in Pool Five, while Premiership rivals Bath and Harlequins contest Pool Three with Clermont Auvergne and Ulster.

Elsewhere, Premiership runners-up Exeter come up against with Glasgow - the former club of Exeter's new signing Stuart Hogg - Sale Sharks and La Rochelle.

In the Challenge Cup, Leicester will face Cardiff Blues, Pau and Calvisano as their pool stage opponents, the Tigers having failed to qualify for the Champions Cup following a dismal Premiership season.

Wasps were grouped with Edinburgh, Bordeaux-Begles and Agen, while newly-promoted Premiership club London Irish will tackle a testing pool that also features Scarlets, Toulon and Bayonne.

The first round of European games take place on 15-17 November.

European Champions Cup final wins 4: Toulouse, Leinster 3: Saracens, Toulon 2: Leicester, Munster, Wasps 1: Brive, Northampton, Ulster, Bath

Champions Cup 2019-20 draw

Pool One: Leinster, Lyon, Northampton Saints, Benetton

Pool Two: Exeter Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors, La Rochelle, Sale Sharks

Pool Three: ASM Clermont Auvergne, Ulster Rugby, Harlequins, Bath

Pool Four: Saracens, Munster, Racing 92, Ospreys

Pool Five: Toulouse, Gloucester, Connacht, Montpellier

Challenge Cup 2019-20 draw

Pool One: Castres Olympique, Worcester Warriors, Dragons, Enisei-STM

Pool Two: Scarlets, RC Toulon, London Irish, Bayonne

Pool Three: Wasps, Edinburgh Rugby, Bordeaux-Begles, Agen

Pool Four: Stade Francais Paris, Bristol Bears, Zebre Rugby Club, Brive

Pool Five: Cardiff Blues, Leicester Tigers, Pau, Rugby Calvisano