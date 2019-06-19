European Cup draw: Ospreys face 'real challenge' says coach Allen Clarke

Ospreys beat Scarlets 21-10 to claim their place in the Champions Cup

Ospreys coach Allan Clarke admits his team face a huge challenge in the European Champions Cup after being drawn in a tough qualifying pool.

They face reigning champions Saracens, twice winners Munster and Racing 92, beaten finalists in 2016 and 2018.

"I think everybody knows we're up against some serious contenders there for the championship," said Clarke.

Ospreys are Wales' only representatives in the tournament after beating Scarlets in a play-off.

Clarke added: "Obviously with Saracens showing their pedigree over the last number of years, and Munster and Racing, it's going to be a real challenge.

"They have tremendous strength in depth, a tremendous following and they have the pedigree of performing at the top within their leagues and in Europe.

"Having said that, we have shown what we can do, especially at home when we get our best combinations on the field and I'm sure having us as the fourth-choice team in the pool, nobody was after that either."

Wales' other regions - Scarlets, Cardiff Blues and Dragons - are all in the Challenge Cup.

Scarlets, who were Champions Cup semi-finalists in 2018, are in Pool Two with Toulon, London Irish and Bayonne.

The Welsh side have faced Toulon seven times in European competition, winning their last two home matches against the French club.

"It seems we can't get away from Toulon in European rugby, they are three-times winners of the Champions Cup and a side stacked with international quality," said Scarlets rugby manager Jon Daniels.

Dragons are in Pool One with Castres Olympique, Worcester Warriors and Enisei-STM, while the Blues' draw in Pool Five sees them take on Leicester Tigers, Pau and Calvisano.