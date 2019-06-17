World Rugby U20 Championship: England grab last-gasp win over Ireland

Jonathan Wren's try had helped Ireland to fight back before England's late winner

World Rugby U20 Championship: Ireland v England Ireland (6) 23 Tries: Wren, Deeny Pens: Healy 3 Cons: Healy 2 England (13) 30 Tries: Willis, Hodge, Maunder Pens: Hodge 3; Cons: Hodge 3

England beat Ireland 30-23 with a try from the last play of the game in the World Rugby Under-20 Championship fifth-place play-off semi-final.

Tom Willis crossed the line for the English and Josh Hodge slotted the conversion in Rosario to secure his side a play-off final against Wales.

Ireland will now face New Zealand in Saturday's seventh/eighth place play-off.

Noel McNamara's men had fought back from 23-8 down with 20 minutes to play.

Tries from Jonathan Wren and replacement Brian Deeney, along with more accurate place-kicking from out-half Ben Healy, made it 23-all before England's late winner.

Hodge scored 20 points for the English, kicking three conversions and three penalties as well as running in a try.

Ireland had defeated in England in their opening pool game of the tournament, but then lost to Australia before beating Italy last week.

Ireland: J Flannery (Munster); A O'Sullivan (Leinster), L Turner (Leinster, captain), D Ryan (Leinster), J Wren (Munster); B Healy (Munster), C Casey (Munster); M Milne (Leinster), D Tierney-Martin (Connacht), C Ward (Leinster), C Ryan (Leinster), T Ahern (Munster), R Baird (Leinster), R Watters (Leinster), A Allison (Ulster).

Replacements: D Adamson (Leinster), T Clarkson (Leinster), J Wycherley (Munster), J McKee (Leinster), B Deeny (Leinster), N Murray (Connacht), L Clohessy (Munster), C Reilly (Connacht), R Russell (Leinster), C Foley (Leinster), A Kernohan (Ulster), M O'Reilly (Leinster).

England: T Glanville (Bath); O Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), F Dingwall (Northampton Saints) (capt), C Redpath (Sale Sharks), J Hodge (Newcastle Falcons); M Vunipola (Saracens), S Maunder (Exeter Chiefs); K Owen (Worcester Warriors), W Capon (Bristol Bears), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), J Kpoku (Saracens), A Coles (Northampton Saints), R Capstick (Exeter Chiefs), A Hinkley (Gloucester), T Hill (Worcester Warriors).

Replacements: N Dolly (Sale Sharks), O Adkins (Gloucester), J Kenny (Exeter Chiefs), T Willis (Wasps), R Tuima (Exeter Chiefs), O Fox (Yorkshire Carnegie), C Doherty (Sale Sharks), T Seabrook (Gloucester), L James (Sale Sharks), O Hassell-Collins (London Irish).