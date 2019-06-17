Pro14: Conferences re-jigged for next two seasons

Leinster have won the Pro14 title for the past two seasons

The conferences for the Pro14 championship have been revamped for the next two seasons, with six teams switching from one to the other.

Champions Leinster are with runners-up Glasgow Warriors, semi-finalists Ulster and top-ranked Welsh team Ospreys in Conference A.

Munster and Connacht are in Conference B with Edinburgh, Blues and Scarlets.

The draw is based on 2018-19 finishing positions and allows for an equal spread of teams from each nation.

The new conference make up will stay in place until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Conferences were introduced for the 2017-18 season when the championship was expanded from 12 to 14 teams with the addition of South African outfits Southern Kings and Cheetahs.

The 2019-20 season is not expected to start until the weekend of 27 September because of the World Cup.

The 21-match season allows teams to play home and away derbies against all the teams from their own union, irrespective of which conference they are in.

Conference changes

Conference A

2018-19: Glasgow, Munster, Connacht, Ospreys, Cardiff Blues, Cheetahs, Zebre

2019-20: Glasgow, Leinster, Ulster, Ospreys, Dragons, Zebre, Cheetahs.

Conference B

2018-19: Leinster, Ulster, Benetton, Scarlets, Edinburgh, Dragons, Southern Kings

2019-20: Edinburgh, Munster, Connacht, Cardiff Blues, Scarlets, Benetton, Southern Kings.