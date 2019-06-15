Lyn Jones' Russia beat Phil Davies' Namibia 20-0 in Nations Cup.

Phil Davies and Lyn Jones are former Wales team-mates and playing rivals

Lyn Jones guided Russia to a 20-0 win over fellow Welshman Phil Davies' Namibia in a 2019 World Cup warm-up encounter in Uruguay.

The Nations Cup has brought together four teams who will be at the global tournament in Japan in the autumn.

Russia' final round win sent them to the top of the table.

However, hosts Uruguay and Argentina's second string were later to face each other with each having hopes of winning the tournament.