Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: Scotland scrum-half to leave Scarlets

Scotland scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne played five games on loan for Harlequins last season

Scotland scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne will leave Scarlets by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old signed from Edinburgh in May 2018 and made 18 appearances for the Welsh region.

Hidalgo-Clyne, who has 12 caps, then joined English Premiership side Harlequins on loan in March.

"I have enjoyed my time at the Scarlets. The boys are great and the fans are very passionate, but it's best for all concerned that I continue my rugby career elsewhere," he said.