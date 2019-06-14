Jason Tovey: Fly-half rejoins Cardiff Blues on two-year deal

Jason Tovey is Dragons' record points scorer with 1,009 in 178 games

Outside-half Jason Tovey will return to the Arms Park for a second stint after signing a two-year deal with Cardiff Blues.

Tovey was released by Dragonsin May and will provide competition for Jarrod Evans following the departure of Gareth Anscombe to Ospreys.

The 30-year-old originally joined Blues for a season in 2012.

"I'm very grateful to have been given a second opportunity at Cardiff Blues," said Tovey.

"I still have a lot more to give to the professional game and I can't wait to get started with the boys."

Tovey is Blues' fourth signing ahead of the 2019-20 season, alongside wings Josh Adams and Hallam Amos and flanker Will Boyde.

He has also enjoyed a three-year spell at Edinburgh before returning to Wales last year and was picked up by the Dragons for a third stint.

Tovey made 15 appearances for the Rodney Parade outfit, with his last act a match-winning kick against Scarlets on Judgement Day.

Blues head coach John Mulvihill says he thinks Evans could be in the Wales squad for the 2019 World Cup in Japan and Tovey could be a vital signing.

"There's every possibility Jarrod will be on the plane to Japan, so it became a priority for us to look for cover in his position," said Mulvihill.

"Jason has a wealth of experience and knowledge in the league and he will be available all season, which makes him an ideal signing for us."