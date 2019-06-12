World Rugby U20 Championship: Ireland unlikely to reach semi-finals despite Italy win

Cormac Foley finished off an outstanding team move for Ireland's second try

World Rugby U20 Championship: Italy v Ireland Italy (7) 14 Tries: Fusco, Penalty Try, Con: Garbisi Ireland (31) 38 Tries: Milne, Foley, Allison, Russell, Penalty Try Cons: Healy 4 Pen: Healy

Ireland's hopes of reaching the U20 World Championship semi-finals remain faint despite a bonus-point win over Italy in Santa Fe.

Needing five points and a huge points difference swing to reach the final four, Ireland flew out of the traps with four tries in the first half.

However the Italians improved considerably in the second period to slow the Six Nations champions.

The semi-finalists will be confirmed after Wednesday's final pool games.

With Australia already guaranteed to finish top of Pool B, Ireland can only qualify as the best runners-up.

The victory over Italy means they now sit on 10 points alongside South Africa and New Zealand, both of whom will remain above Ireland in the overall standings as long as they avoid a heavy defeat in their Pool C encounter on Wednesday evening.

