Matt Jess: Cornish Pirates appoint former Exeter winger as assistant coach

Matt Jess is the first addition to the coaching team since Chris Stirling returned as Pirates' director of rugby

Cornish Pirates have appointed former Exeter Chiefs winger Matt Jess as an assistant coach.

Cornish-born Jess, 35, was part of the Exeter side which won promotion from the Championship in 2010 and spent eight years at Sandy Park.

He spent four seasons at the Pirates early in his career before spells at Newport Gwent Dragons and Launceston.

Meanwhile, the club has also signed Cardiff-born scrum-half Jean-Baptist Bruzulier from Yorkshire Carnegie.