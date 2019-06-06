Chris Harris: Gloucester sign Newcastle Falcons and Scotland centre for 2019-20

Chris Harris was called into the Scotland squad during his time at Newcastle

Gloucester have signed Scotland international centre Chris Harris from Newcastle Falcons on an undisclosed deal after activating a release clause.

Harris leaves the Falcons on the back of relegation from the Premiership this past season, having made 77 league appearances and scored 11 tries.

The 28-year-old received international recognition at Kingston Park, and scored one try in eight Test matches.

"I've loved every minute of my time with the Falcons," Harris said.

"I will be forever grateful to them. However, I'm at the stage of my career where I need to be performing at the highest level of the club game."

The Cherry and Whites finished in the top four last season, securing European Champions Cup rugby at Kingsholm next season.

Director of rugby David Humphreys added: "We're delighted that Chris has agreed to join Gloucester Rugby and to add another international calibre player to the squad, one who also possesses significant Premiership experience."