Back-rower Morgan Morris earns first Ospreys senior deal

Morgan Morris played 18 games for Swansea in 2018-19

Back-rower Morgan Morris has earned his first senior Ospreys contract.

The 20-year-old has captained the region's development team and played in the Pro14.

Morris joins fellow academy products Dewi Lake, Harri Morgan and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler in committing his future to Ospreys.

"I think the coaches are expecting next season to be my breakthrough year. Hopefully I can put my hand up and say I'm here to stay," said Morris.