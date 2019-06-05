Paolo Odogwu: Wasps to sign Sale Sharks winger for 2019-20 season

Paolo Odogwu scored seven tries for Sale in all competitions

Wasps are to sign Coventry-born winger Paolo Odogwu from Sale Sharks for the 2019-20 season.

Odogwu, 22, has scored seven tries in 29 first-grade games for the Sharks, having previously come through the Leicester Tigers academy system.

The England Under-20 international is Dai Young's tenth summer signing.

"He has been stuck behind the likes of seasoned internationals in Chris Ashton, Denny Solomona and Marland Yarde," director of rugby Young said.

"At just 22, he needs more game-time. We recognise that he has a lot of potential and has a bit of X-factor about him."