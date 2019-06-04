World Rugby U20 Championship: Ireland 42-26 England

Ireland got on top of England in the last quarter to win their World Rugby U20 Championship match in Argentina

World Rugby U20 Championship: Ireland v England Ireland (14) 42 Tries: Flannery, Moore, McCann 2, Healy, Hodnett Cons: Flannery 2, Healy 4 England (13) 26 Tries: Sleightholme 2, Seabrook Con: Vunipola Pens: Vunipola 3

Ireland outscored an ill-disciplined England side by six tries to three to make a winning start at the World Rugby U20 Championship in Argentina.

England had two players sin-binned, but the game was finely balanced until they lost Alfie Barbeary for an illegal red-card challenge in the final quarter.

Ulster forward David McCann scored two second-half tries for the Irish.

Grand Slam U20 champions Ireland next play Australia on Saturday, with England facing Italy on the same day.

Ollie Sleightholme's early try and eight points from the boot of Manu Vunipola had England on top early on in Santa Fe.

Backed, however, by a confidence-boosting win over England in February which was the first step on their way to the Grand Slam, fly-half Jake Flannery and Ulster centre Stewart Moore responded to give Ireland a slender 14-13 lead at the break.

Ireland's Iwan Hughes makes a safe catch and clears the danger in Santa Fe

England lost Aaron Hinkley for 10 minutes for a dangerous tackle but they held out during that period and soon had the lead with a third Vunipola penalty.

A second try for Sleightholme, after he gathered Fraser Dingwall's crossfield kick, swung momentum back in England's favour.

However a second sin-binning, this time Vunipola punished for a high tackle, proved costly when from the resulting lineout, McCann bundled over.

Tom Seabrook dived over on the left wing for England's third try but McCann sealed a fourth and a bonus point for Ireland, with Healy's conversion also giving them a 28-26 lead.

Barbeary's dismissal was crucial with Ben Healy and John Hodnett adding further gloss to the scoreline for Noel McNamara's Ireland side.

Ireland: Iwan Hughes, Angus Kernohan, Liam Turner, Stewart Moore, Jonathan Wren, Jake Flannery, Craig Casey, Josh Wycherley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Tom Clarkson, Charlie Ryan, Ryan Baird, David McCann, John Hodnett, Azur Allison.

Replacements: Ronan Watters, Ben Healy, Michael Milne, Declan Adamson, Ciarán Booth, Niall Murray, Charlie Ward.

England: Tom de Glanville; Ollie Sleightholme, Fraser Dingwall, Cameron Redpath, Tom Seabrook; Manu Vunipola, Ollie Fox; Olly Adkins, Nic Dolly, Joe Heyes, Joel Kpoku, Alex Coles, Ted Hill, Aaron Hinkley, Tom Willis.

Replacements: Alfie Barbeary, Kai Owen, Alfie Petch, Will Capon, James Kenny, Richard Capstick, Rusiate Tuima, Sam Maunder, Luke James, Connor Doherty, Arron Reed, Josh Hodge.