Jack Cosgrove: Prop joins Dragons from Worcester

Cosgrove is a product of the Worcester Academy

Prop Jack Cosgrove is joining Dragons from Worcester on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old played for Edinburgh and Bristol in between two spells at Worcester - where he worked with Dragons forwards coach Ceri Jones.

A big ball carrying prop - who also had playing spells at London Scottish and Doncaster Knights - Cosgrove rejoined Worcester in November last season.

"I'm really excited about the move, It's a fresh start for me and I really want to be playing every week" he said.

"There is a real buzz around the region with the recent appointment of Dean Ryan."

Forwards Coach Ceri Jones added: "Jack is a talented young prop that I know well and who is very keen to now push on with his career.

"He has all the attributes to make a big impact at the Dragons."