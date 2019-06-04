Graham Rowntree to become Munster forwards coach after Rugby World Cup

Rowntree was the Lions' forwards coach during the 2017 tour of New Zealand

Ex-England and British and Irish Lions prop Graham Rowntree will join Munster as forwards coach after this year's Rugby World Cup on a three-year deal.

Currently in the same role with Georgia, Rowntree, 48, will replace Jerry Flannery, who left the province at the end of the season.

He previously spent eight years as England's forwards and scrum coach.

He won 54 England caps and three for the Lions, and went on three tours as part of the Lions coaching set-up.

Last month Flannery and attack coach Felix Jones declined to sign new contracts with Munster.

For the second consecutive season Munster exited both the Pro14 and European Champions Cup in the semi-finals.

"I'm delighted to be joining such a prestigious club," Rowntree said on Tuesday.

"Although fully committed to Georgia until the end of the World Cup, I'm really looking forward to working with [head coach] Johann [Van Graan] and his team."

Georgia will begin their World Cup campaign against Six Nations Grand Slam winners Wales on 23 September.