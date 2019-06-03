Dewi Lake: Wales U20 captain signs first senior Ospreys deal

Dewi Lake took over as Wales Under-20 captain when Tommy Reffell suffered a hamstring injury in the 2019 Six Nations campaign

Hooker Dewi Lake has agreed a first senior contract with Ospreys.

The 20-year-old signed before heading off to Argentina to captain Wales Under-20 in the World Rugby Championship, which kicks off on Tuesday, 4 June.

Lake's Wales age-group team-mates Harri Morgan and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler had already signed senior Ospreys deals.

"It's a massive honour for me, you dream about it as a little boy, signing your first contract" said Lake.

He joined Ospreys' academy at under-18 level as a flanker, before switching to hooker in 2017.

Lake made his only senior Ospreys appearance to date at Zebre in the Pro14 in 2018, before heading to his first Junior World Championship in France last summer.