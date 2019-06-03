Matt Dawson: Saracens' success will boost England World Cup hopes

Saracens have won four of the last five Premiership titles and won the European Champions Cup three times in the last four years

Saracens' ability to close out big games will give a huge boost to England's World Cup hopes, says 2003 winner Matt Dawson.

Sarries clinched an eighth major title with an exhilarating comeback victory over Exeter in the Premiership final.

England stars Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Jamie George all made telling interventions in the final quarter.

"Knowing how to win in those types of environment is going to stand them in great stead," Dawson said.

The former England scrum-half added on BBC Radio 5 Live: "When it came to the crunch and the key moments, those players made two or three top-drawer decisions."

Saracens recovered from 11 points down to win 37-34 at Twickenham, with George's second try in the final moments sealing the victory, while Itoje produced a man-of-the-match performance from the flank.

England captain Farrell set up a crucial try for Welshman Liam Williams, as well as kicking two pivotal conversions from the touchline.

Meanwhile, both Mako and Billy Vunipola, lock George Kruis, centre Alex Lozowski and full-back Alex Goode have all also excelled this campaign.

"In the Championship minutes at the end of the game, Saracens were almost perfect," added former England fly-half Paul Grayson.

'Nowell a big-game player'

Jack Nowell left Twickenham on crutches after injuring his ankle late on in Saturday's final

Dawson also urged England boss Eddie Jones to select Jack Nowell in his World Cup starting XV, after the Exeter man gave an astonishing individual display from full-back.

The versatile Nowell, who has won the bulk of his 33 England caps on the wing, hobbled off with ten minutes left of the Twickenham showpiece with an ankle and knee injury, and emerged on crutches after the game.

The World Cup starts in September in Japan, with Jones set to select his final 31-man squad at the end of August.

"It's why he is a Lion. This is a big-game player," Dawson said.

"When it comes to quarter-finals, semi-finals, finals, he is the number one person you put in your team.

"He can play at centre, on the wing and at full-back. You can see in his demeanour [in big games], the way he steps up the intensity.

"Never mind the plane [to Japan], he is in the team."