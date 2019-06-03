Ulster Rugby: Nine academy players earn improved contracts

Eric O'Sullivan, Robert Baloucoune and James Hume are among the players to earn improved contracts

Ulster have awarded new contracts to nine academy players for next season.

Props Tom O'Toole and Eric O'Sullivan and backs Angus Curtis and Michael Lowry have all signed senior contracts.

New development deals have been offered to Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Angus Kernohan, Zack McCall and Marcus Rea.

The arrival in the off season of Jack McGrath, Bill Johnston, Matt Faddes, Sam Carter and Gareth Milasinovich will further strengthen the senior squad.

O'Toole and Curtis were both upgraded to development contracts midway through Dan McFarland's first season as head coach but the pair have now agreed senior deals along with Lowry and O'Sullivan, who made an impressive 26 appearances during a breakout season after making his senior Ulster debut against Scarlets on the opening day of the 2018-19 campaign.

Baloucoune, the scorer of crucial tries against Leicester and Racing 92 in his debut season, has earned a development contract after scoring six tries in 13 appearances while academy team-mates Hume, Kernohan, McCall and Rea have also been given improved terms.