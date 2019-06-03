2019 County Championship: Cornwall win dramatic Twickenham final against Cheshire

Matt Shepherd was mobbed by his teammates after kicking the winning conversion

Cornwall dramatically won their sixth County Championship title with a stoppage-time 14-12 victory over Cheshire having been reduced to 14 men.

Seti Raumakita went over at the death, with Matt Shepherd kicking the vital conversion for the Duchy.

Alex Ducker's first-half try put Cornwall ahead, but Jack Oulton was sent off before the break.

Tom Morton's unconverted try and Tom Sanders' score looked to have given Cheshire victory before the late drama.

With Cornwall chasing the game they were able to build pressure on the Cheshire line and forced two opponents into the sin-bin as they tried to defend before Raumakita finally went over in the 87th minute.

"Cheshire brought a great game to us and we had to adapt to some of the decisions that went on in the game," Cornwall captain Ben Hilton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But the boys brought their mettle and I thought they did fantastically well.

"We rehearsed lots of scenarios and lots of changes and everyone, to a man, managed to rise to the challenge and make good decisions under pressure."

Cornwall last made the County Championship final in 2017 where they lost 19-8 to Lancashire, and beat Cheshire when they last won the Bill Beaumont Cup in 2016.

It was the sixth time in the last seven years that Cornwall had reached Twickenham - having also won the title in 2015.

Cornwall also clinched the title in 1908, 1991 and 1999.

