Rhys Webb: Wales scrum-half reconciled with World Cup absence

Scrum-half Rhys Webb has realised an ambition by playing in a Barbarians jersey but looks like he will not perform in this year's World Cup.

Webb returned to an international venue as part of the Baa-Baas team that lost 51-43 to an England side at Twickenham.

Toulon's number nine will return to France for pre-season training rather than answer any last-gasp call-up for Wales.

"I have had a year to deal with it and that is that," said Webb.

The 30-year-old British and Irish Lions scrum-half is ineligible to play for Wales following his move to Toulon.

Welsh Rugby Union rules announced in 2017 prevent the ex-Osprey representing his country as he has only won 31 caps, with players based outside Wales needing to have played at least 60 games.

Webb had opted to sign a contract with Toulon and says his plan now is to return on 2 July for pre-season training in preparation for a second campaign in France.

So Webb will not be preparing for the World Cup in Japan later this year which means he will still to have played in the major global tournament but he says he is reconciled with that.

"I am looking forward to resting the body up and having four weeks off before returning to France and I will spend some time with the family," said Webb.

"I am going to take my mind off rugby and relax."

Webb says he was happy with his performance against the Barbarians after playing for 56 minutes before being replaced by fellow Wales scrum-half Rhodri Williams who scored a try against an England XV.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to wear this jersey and it's a pity we did not get the result," said Webb.

"We have come together and it will be a week I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"It was everything I expected and we lived up to the tradition of the Barbarians and played with some great style against an England side full of energy.

"It was nice to be back on the international stage running out at Twickenham with my family watching and wearing this famous jersey.

"It has a been a good year, my first season in France and now finishing off with this.

"It was tough for a nine in this Baa-Baas team when the ball was flying around everywhere.

"I did everything I needed to and gave everything. That's all that matters."

Webb also revealed he wore his Bridgend Athletic socks and a black armband as a tribute to former chairman Andrew Tellem who died last week after suffering from cancer.

"It has been a sad moment because we lost our chairman," said Webb.

"He has battled hard with his illness, he is a real warrior and the socks and blacks armband was for him.

"It really hurt us as a whole in the community and he has done a lot for the club. So this week was also for him."