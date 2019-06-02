World Rugby U20 Championship: Dewi Lake leads Wales in opener with Argentina

Wales U20 finished fourth in the 2019 Six Nations

Ospreys hooker Dewi Lake will captain Wales in their World Rugby U20 Championship opener against hosts Argentina in Rosario on 4 June.

Scarlets second row Morgan Jones, who missed the Six Nations through injury, returns to the starting line-up.

Wales will also face defending champions France and Fiji in Pool A.

"We want to be as successful as possible, but are very aware that wins at international level do not just happen," coach Gareth Williams said.

"The challenge for us is to be at our best from a tactical, technical, physical, and mental point of view to achieve those results. "If we can harness those areas in our preparation, we'll hopefully fall the right side of the scoreboard come the end of 80 minutes."

In last year's championship, Argentina defeated Wales in Narbonne in the 5-8th place play-offs to eventually end the tournament in sixth place, one spot ahead of Wales. There are four survivors from that defeat in the starting line-up, with Lake, winger Ryan Conbeer, centre Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler and fly-half Cai Evans aiming for a better result this time, while replacements Rhys Davies and midfielder Max Llewellyn also having featured in that match.

Wales U20:

Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues); Rio Dyer (Dragons), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler (Ospreys), Ryan Conbeer (Scarlets); Cai Evans (Ospreys), Harri Morgan (Ospreys); Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys, capt), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), Morgan Jones (Scarlets), Jac Price (Scarlets), Lennon Greggains (Dragons), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Jac Morgan (Aberavon/Scarlets).

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Garin Lloyd (Ospreys), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Tom Devine (Dragons), Nick English (Bristol Bears), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Blues), Ed Scragg (Dragons), Iestyn Rees (Scarlets), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff Blues), Deon Smith (Dragons), Tomi Lewis (Scarlets).