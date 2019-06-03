Alun Wyn Jones: Wales lock's future must be decided, says Shane Williams

Media playback is not supported on this device Alun Wyn Jones' Ospreys departure speculation, says coach Allen Clarke

Wales record try scorer Shane Williams has called on Ospreys and the Welsh Rugby Union to sort out the future of Alun Wyn Jones.

The 33-year-old triple British and Irish Lions tourist is out of contract after the 2019 World Cup, when his national dual contract comes to an end.

Negotiations are ongoing with a new pay banding system for next season.

"I would urge the WRU and Ospreys, please sort this guy's contract out," said former Wales wing Williams.

"I think everyone in Wales, especially within the Ospreys region, would want that done.

"The Ospreys are doing everything they can to keep Alun Wyn at the Ospreys and that is the right thing to do.

"The fact they are signing other players shows the long-term commitment the Ospreys are putting in.

"All the talk about the region and forming with the Scarlets and Blues has gone, thank God, and they can start concentrating on the season."

Jones, who has won 125 Wales caps and played nine Lions Tests, has been a one-team man since making his Ospreys debut in 2005.

He has captained his region, Wales and the Lions and was named the 2019 Six Nations Player of the Championship as Wales claimed the Grand Slam.

Williams, 42, who scored 58 tries for Wales, played alongside Jones at both regional and international level.