Leigh Halfpenny: Wales full-back aims for World Cup redemption

Leigh Halfpenny being treated by Mark Davies in 2015 against Italy

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny says painful memories of missing the 2015 World Cup are driving him to make the tournament in Japan later this year.

Halfpenny injured his knee in the final warm-up game against Italy in Cardiff just before the World Cup started and was ruled out of the competition.

"It's going to be hugely exciting," said Halfpenny.

"Missing out on the 2015 World Cup was tough and it means I'd love to be on the plane to Japan."

Halfpenny is included in Wales' 42-man extended training squad, after not being involved in their Six Nations Grand Slam triumph because of concussion issues.

The British and Irish Lion is currently having a break along with the rest of the squad and has been relaxing with his partner, Jess, and new baby daughter, Lily.

"There is a chance to have some time off, spend some downtime with the family," said Halfpenny.

"With the little one being born and the start of a family, it's a new chapter in our lives now."

Once the rest and relaxation is over the players face gruelling summer training camps in Switzerland and Turkey, before four home and away warm-up games against England and Ireland.

Leigh Halfpenny has won 80 caps for Wales and played in four Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Wales open their World Cup campaign against Georgia on 23 September in Toyota City, with Australia, Fiji and Uruguay to follow.

"Hopefully I get a chance to put the red jersey on again, but there is a huge amount of work to do before that," said Halfpenny.

"It's going to be a tough couple of training camps ahead. I can't wait for it."

Halfpenny was the victim of a late tackle by Australia centre Samu Kerevi in Wales' win over Australia in November 2018, which resulted in concussion and sidelined him for more than three months, ruling him out of the 2019 Six Nations success.

The 30-year-old has returned to action and believes he has recovered mentally and physically.

"Dealing with injury is tough because you want to be out there playing with the team," said Halfpenny.

"It's difficult when you're not able to do that. I found this injury the hardest mentally out of all of them because of the nature of it. I didn't know when the end would be.

"The medical and coaching staff with both the Scarlets and Wales were amazing and I'm thankful to them.

"The thing with my injury was I didn't know when I would be back and coping with that was tough. Hopefully I can be stronger for it.

Leigh Halfpenny in Wales training with Liam Williams (R)

"It's all good now. There has been no reaction with the head.

"It's all fine and been good to get a few games under my belt. I feel like I'm over it now and delighted to be back out there on the field with the boys. I've missed it and I'm enjoying it immensely."

In his absence, Halfpenny has seen Liam Williams excel in the full-back jersey, with the Saracens back playing a starring role in the Grand Slam success.

Williams also joined Halfpenny in the exclusive club of Welshmen who have won the Heineken Champions Cup, when Saracens defeated Leinster in the final and scored a try in the Premiership final win against Exeter.

"I'm absolutely delighted for him," said Halfpenny.

"He's been outstanding this season. He's a good friend of mine and it's been really pleasing for me to see him doing well. I was delighted to see him win the Champions Cup because it's an outstanding achievement.

"We're great mates and it's good to have that competition as well."