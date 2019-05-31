Kalione Nasoko: Fijian's Edinburgh move off after failed medical

Kalione Nasoko's move to Edinburgh has fallen through

Fiji Sevens captain Kalione Nasoko will no longer join Edinburgh this summer after failing a medical.

The club say the move, initially agreed in March, fell through "upon further examination of a pre-existing injury".

The winger, 28, was due to join Richard Cockerill's squad next month for pre-season training, but will now remain in the care of the Fiji Sevens medics.

"We're obviously really disappointed that the deal won't be going ahead," said the Edinburgh head coach.

"We also really feel for the player himself as he was looking forward to joining us.

"However, it has been decided, in collaboration with the club's medical staff, that this is the best course of action in relation to the player's overall wellbeing."

The failed move comes as a blow to Cockerill and Edinburgh, who are eager to enhance their attacking options for next term.

Nasoko's compatriot and fellow winger Eroni Sau is one of five players who will join the squad this summer.