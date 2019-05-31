England v Barbarians: Alex Dombrandt to start for inexperienced hosts

Alex Dombrandt played for Wales' Under-20s while studying at Cardiff Metropolitan University but does not qualify for Wales internationally

Harlequins flanker Alex Dombrandt will start for an inexperienced England XV against the Barbarians on Sunday.

The university graduate, 22, only made his senior debut earlier this season.

England women also play the Barbarians in a historic double-header at Twickenham, with Grand-Slam winning captain Sarah Hunter leading an experienced Red Roses outfit.

Sale forward Josh Beaumont captains the men's side from the second row while Quins' Marcus Smith starts at fly-half.

Northampton's Teimana Harrison is the only full England international to start the non-cap match.

Although none of these players are expected to be part of Eddie Jones' World Cup plans at this stage, the England XV coach Jim Mallinder says they have a big chance to impress against a stellar Barbarians line-up.

"This game will be massive for them and you can see their motivation and desire," he said. "They all have really deserved the opportunity this weekend."

The Barbarians are an invitational team which has been playing national sides on a regular basis since 1948.

The Barbarians women began life with wins over Munster and the British Army in 2017-18 but only played their first international in April 2019.

Rochelle Clark, Danielle Waterman and Tamara Taylor, who were World Cup winners with England in 2014, will all feature for the famous invitational side along with Welsh pair Jasmine Joyce and Elinor Snowsill.

The women's game kicks off at 12:45 BST, followed by the men's game at 15:30.