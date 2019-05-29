Johan Ackermann: Gloucester head coach extends contract

Johan Ackermann steered Gloucester to third place in the Premiership

Gloucester have extended head coach Johan Ackermann's contract just days after their Premiership semi-final defeat to Saracens.

Ackermann has just completed his second season at Kingsholm, guiding the Cherry and Whites to third place in the table.

And they have moved quickly to tie the 48-year-old down on a "long-term basis" despite losing in the play-offs.

"We've made progress, but the job is far from complete," said the former South Africa lock.

"We are only a certain way along the journey and I'm confident that, if we all pull together, work hard and remain true to our beliefs, we can do great things for the club, its supporters and the city of Gloucester."

Ackermann, who spent a brief period at Northampton Saints during his playing career, previously coached the Lions Super Rugby side for four seasons.

He joined Gloucester in 2017 and led them to the European Challenge Cup final in his first season.

The exact length of his new deal with the club has not been disclosed.