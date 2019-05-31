Premiership final: Exeter Chiefs v Saracens - Brad Barritt passed fit

Brad Barritt (right) had to be replaced in the first half of Saracens' semi-final victory against Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership final Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 1 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC local radio and live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Saracens captain Brad Barritt has overcome a hamstring injury to start against Exeter Chiefs in Saturday's Premiership final.

Centre Barritt was a doubt for the European Champions Cup winners after he was forced off in the first half of their semi-final against Gloucester.

He takes his place in an unchanged starting line-up as Saracens bid to retain their domestic title.

Exeter are also unchanged from their semi-final against Northampton Saints.

Twickenham is the stage for a repeat of last year's final - which Saracens won 27-10 - but Exeter are back for a fourth successive shot at the title.

The two sides have contested three of the past four finals, with Exeter also beating Saracens in the semi-final before their only Premiership final victory in 2017 against Wasps.

Having finished the regular season as the top two, Chiefs and Sarries made light work of Northampton and Gloucester respectively in their semi-finals.

Saracens have the chance to complete a domestic and European double having beaten Leinster earlier this month in Newcastle.

Exeter will hope to rectify a poor Twickenham record that has seen the Devon club victorious just once in seven matches.

They have opted not to select Argentina international Santiago Cordero on the wing, despite his return to fitness.

Tom O'Flaherty, who scored a brilliant try against Northampton, keeps his place.

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"You've got to get your own game in order, but certainly you've got to be smart with it, you can't be stupid.

"We've played them enough times recently and been pretty successful against them.

"We know the things that it takes and it's about making sure we put the guys out there in that clear head space.

"It's probably no secret that both teams pride themselves on their work ethic, so that will probably be key to who ends up being the winner."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"It's all been about this home straight of the season for the past eight to 10 weeks, but seeing it as a new and fresh challenge.

"Some of our performance against Gloucester was good, but some of the other play was genuinely not what we wanted it to be.

"I think Exeter are a great side and they're a club we've got huge respect for. They're in their fourth final with huge match experience and that's why it's a very fresh challenge for us.

"But we're hoping that experience of play-off matches so far this season stands us in good stead. But it will mean nothing if we don't turn up and perform on the day."

Exeter Chiefs: Nowell; Cuthbert, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J. Simmonds, White; Moon, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Hepburn, Francis, Skinner, S. Simmonds, Maunder, Steenson, Hill.

Saracens: Goode; Williams, Lozowski, Barritt (capt), Maitland; Farrell, Spencer; Barrington, George, Koch, Skelton, Kruis, Itoje, Wray, B. Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Adams-Hale, Judge, Isiekwe, Rhodes, Wigglesworth, Tompkins, Strettle.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.