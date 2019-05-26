World Rugby Sevens Series: Fiji win London Sevens to go top of standings

Fiji have won the World Rugby Sevens Series three times - twice in the last four years

Fiji climbed to the top of the standings in the World Rugby Sevens Series after winning the London Sevens for the second year running.

They beat Australia 43-7 at Twickenham to go two points clear of the USA, who beat France 31-14 in the bronze final.

The final leg is next week in Paris but the top four sides - and direct Olympic qualifiers - are already assured.

Despite losing both games on Sunday, South Africa will join Fiji, the USA and New Zealand at Tokyo 2020.

England still had a small chance of catching 'the Blitzboks' but were beaten 24-19 by Samoa in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals. The hosts then beat Spain (40-21) before losing to Japan (29-14) in the 13th-place play-off.

England can still reach Tokyo 2020 via a European qualifying tournament in July.

Wales beat Japan 17-0 in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals to ease their relegation fears while Scotland overcame Kenya (29-21) and Wales (33-7) to reach the Challenge Trophy final, where they lost 26-17 to Samoa.

Ireland upset the hosts on Saturday by beating them in Pool C and despite losing 33-24 to Fiji in Sunday's Cup quarter-finals, they beat Canada (33-14) before losing to New Zealand (35-14) in the fifth-place play-off.