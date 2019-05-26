Sean O'Brien: Ireland flanker ruled out of Rugby World Cup

Sean O'Brien announced in February that he would leave Leinster to join London Irish

Ireland back row forward Sean O'Brien has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup as he will be sidelined for up to six months recovering from hip surgery.

A statement released by Leinster on Sunday indicated that O'Brien will have surgery "in the next few weeks".

O'Brien lifted the Pro14 trophy on Saturday after Leinster beat Glasgow 18-15 in the final at Celtic Park.

The 32-year-old British and Irish Lions flanker is joining London Irish after the World Cup.

