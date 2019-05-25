Pro14: Leinster motivated by Saracens final defeat says Robbie Henshaw

Leinster retained their Pro14 title with an 18-15 win over Glasgow on Saturday

Robbie Henshaw says that Leinster's defeat in the Champions Cup final gave the province an added incentive before their Pro14 decider with Glasgow.

Tries from Garry Ringrose and Cian Healy helped Leo Cullen's side defeat Warriors by three points to retain their trophy

"The experience over in Newcastle (losing to Saracens in the European final) definitely helped us get the win today," said Henshaw.

"It was an incredibly tough final".

Leinster's hopes of a second consecutive European and Pro14 double were dashed by Saracens, who scored 20 unanswered points as they came from behind to defeat the province earlier this month.

On Saturday, in front of a crowd of 46,000 at Celtic Park, it was Leinster who had to come from behind after Matt Fagerson's try put Glasgow in front.

"It was almost like a home game for Glasgow," reflected Henshaw, whose midfield partner Ringrose grabbed Leinster's opening score after charging down Stuart Hogg's kick.

"To come out on the winning side is unbelievable."

Leinster made light work of the regular Pro14 season, finishing 13 points ahead of nearest rivals Ulster in Conference A.

They appeared to be headed towards a confident victory in the final after two Jonathan Sexton penalties either side of Healy's try gave them an eight point cushion, but Grant Stewart's late score brought Warriors back to within striking distance in a wet and rainy Glasgow..

"You just have to play the conditions, it wasn't pretty, but the players did well," head coach Cullen told Premier Sports.

"It was a stop-start game, there were guys out on their feet at the end."