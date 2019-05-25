Danny Cipriani: Gloucester coach hopes England will give fly-half World Cup chance

Danny Cipriani was limited to just nine carries during the Premiership semi-final defeat by Saracens

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann hopes Danny Cipriani's England chances will not be judged on one game.

Premiership player of the year Cipriani struggled to make an impression as his Gloucester side were well beaten by Saracens in their play-off semi-final.

England head coach Eddie Jones was among those watching as the fly-half finished on the losing side.

"If we'd played better, we probably could have helped Danny, but we made some silly errors," said Ackermann.

Cipriani, 31, has been pivotal in helping the Cherry and Whites to a top-four finish in his first campaign with the club, leading to calls for him to break into England's World Cup squad.

But he could not add to his season tally of 14 assists and three tries on an afternoon when, despite taking an early lead, defending champions Saracens were too good.

"It will be tough if Danny's judged on the one game," added Ackermann. "You have to look at the whole season.

"He can make a difference. It's the way you want to play and it is a tough choice for Eddie (Jones).

"I do believe that Danny can do it. Danny can come off the bench and make a huge difference."

Cipriani's last England appearance came against South Africa in Cape Town last June as he started at fly-half alongside Owen Farrell at inside centre.

An England XV are due to face Barbarians at Twickenham next Sunday in a non-cap international, with the squad being announced on Monday.