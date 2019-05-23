Final dream got me through 'dark places' - Glasgow's Zander Fagerson

Fagerson spent five months out injured between September and February

Pro14 final: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

The prospect of Saturday's Pro14 final was the beacon of light that got Zander Fagerson through some "dark places", says the Glasgow Warriors prop.

The 23-year-old spent five months out injured with a broken ankle, and returned to action in February.

Fagerson now prepares to face Leinster in a home final at Celtic Park on Saturday.

"This drove me through all the hard times," said the Scotland tight-head.

"I've been in a few dark places this year. But I've got a really good support structure behind me.

"I knew the boys were doing an awesome job on the field and I said if I can get myself fit and in a position to be selected if we do get to any finals I'd be super proud and take it with both hands."

Fagerson's return from injury came against France in the 2019 Six Nations. He subsequently missed the two final matches of the campaign, including the enthralling 38-38 draw against England.

He has since started in all Glasgow's matches, and despite losing against Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-final, the new dad admitted he was "really chuffed" to be fit and playing again.

"At the start of the season when we knew [the final] was in Glasgow, the boys knew it would be absolutely awesome to get there. So to actually be there now is incredible," he said.

"I'm getting texts left right and centre to try and get tickets. I've just had a wee girl as well so I think everyone is coming through to see her and not the rugby.

"We've been building all season for this. It's a massive opportunity in our city so I can't wait."