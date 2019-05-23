Lewis Jones: Scrum-half signs new Cardiff Blues deal

Lewis Jones made his regional debut in 2011 and became the youngest Cardiff Blues player to reach 50 appearances two seasons later
Scrum-half Lewis Jones has signed a new contract to remain at Cardiff Blues.

The 26-year-old reached 100 appearances in 2018-19 and will start his 10th campaign at Cardiff Arms Park.

Jones is the 19th player to commit his future to the Blues to a new contract and will continue to challenge Wales half-backs Tomos Williams and Lloyd Williams for the starting shirt.

"I am not satisfied as a squad player and I want to play every week," said Jones.

