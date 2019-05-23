Pro14: Ulster pair John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey named in dream team

Cooney had another impressive season for Ulster

Ulster backs John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey have been named in the Pro14 dream team.

It is the second year in a row that Irish international Cooney was selected at scrum-half.

Centre McCloskey's selection added to the two Ulster Rugby player of the year awards he won earlier this month.

Seven players from Irish provinces were included in the team, with Munster's Tadhg Beirne and Leinseter's Scott Vardy also retaining their places.

Ulster, Edinburgh, Munster and Connacht were the only teams with more than one player in the dream team.

Jack Carty was named at out-half while his Connacht team-mate Colby Fainga'a is the openside flanker, with Peter O'Mahony at blindside in the back row.

Dream team:

Dan Evans (Ospreys); Monty Ioane (Treviso), Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Rabz Maxwane (Cheetahs); Jack Carty (Connacht), John Cooney (Ulster); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Scott Fardy (Leinster); Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Colby Fainga'a (Connacht), Bill Mata (Edinburgh).