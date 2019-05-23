Jamie Gibson: Northampton Saints flanker signs new deal with club

Jamie Gibson made 31 appearances for Northampton Saints this season

Northampton Saints flanker Jamie Gibson has extended his stay with the Premiership side by signing a new undisclosed-length contract.

The 28-year-old has played 116 games for the club and scored 10 tries since joining from Leicester Tigers in 2015.

"I've never felt more determined to work hard, keep on improving, and to play as regularly as I can," Gibson told the club website.

"I've no doubt that this is the best possible environment for me to grow."

Gibson - who has been called up by England in the past and played against the Barbarians but is yet to win a full international cap - won the Saints Supporters Club's 2017-18 player of the season award.

He has made 31 appearances in all competitions this term to help Saints finish fourth in the Premiership table and reach the play-offs.

"We've come a long way this season - both on and off the pitch - but the job is not yet done for us," Gibson added.

"We want to be challenging at the very top of the European game in the not too distant future, so I'm very excited to be a part of that."