Theo Vukasinovic: Wasps sign lock from London Scottish

Theo Vukasinovic came through London Irish's academy

Wasps have signed second row Theo Vukasinovic from Championship club London Scottish.

The 22-year-old former London Irish academy graduate played 19 times for Scottish last season and becomes Wasps ninth signing for next season.

"Making the move to the Premiership with such a well-renowned club as Wasps is a huge step for me," he said.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young added: "He has impressed in the Championship week in, week out."