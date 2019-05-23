Theo Vukasinovic: Wasps sign lock from London Scottish
Wasps have signed second row Theo Vukasinovic from Championship club London Scottish.
The 22-year-old former London Irish academy graduate played 19 times for Scottish last season and becomes Wasps ninth signing for next season.
"Making the move to the Premiership with such a well-renowned club as Wasps is a huge step for me," he said.
Wasps director of rugby Dai Young added: "He has impressed in the Championship week in, week out."