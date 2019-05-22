Ulster Rugby: Utility back Peter Nelson to leave club

Nelson kicked the winning conversion in his final Ulster appearance last month

Back Peter Nelson will leave Ulster this summer after eight seasons with the province.

Having made his debut against Leinster, Nelson landed the winning conversion against the same opposition in his final Ulster appearance last month.

Ian Nagle, Jack Owens and David Busby are also set to leave.

Ulster said goodbye to stalwarts Rory Best and Darren Cave earlier this month after their season ended in defeat by Glasgow.

Nelson, who spent 14 months on the sidelines after suffering a foot injury in December 2015, earned 60 caps for the province.

"His work ethic and resilience, particularly when coming back from some difficult injuries, are a great example to others, and he displayed no shortage of skill as well," said head coach Dan McFarland.

Lock Nagle joined Ulster from Leinster on a loan deal until the end of the season, making 11 appearances.

Having enjoyed a largely positive first season at the helm, McFarland has already started to build his squad for the next campaign, bringing in Kiwi utility back Matt Faddes, Australian international Sam Carter and Ireland prop Marty Moore.