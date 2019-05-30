Wales line up Barbarians double-header

Warren Gatland and Wayne Pivac are both from New Zealand

Wales are preparing an historic Barbarians double-header at the Principality Stadium this autumn.

Warren Gatland is in line to coach the Barbarians men in Wayne Pivac's first Wales match in charge after the World Cup in Japan.

The Barbarians are also set to face Wales women for the first time with the date of 30 November pencilled in.

Jasmine Joyce and Elinor Snowsill have been named in the Barbarians squad to face England on 2 June.

That game is a double header at Twickenham with the women's game kicking off at 12:45 and the uncapped men's game at 15:30 against an England XV.

The Barbarians are an invitational team which has been playing national sides on a regular basis since 1948.

The Barbarians women began life with wins over Munster and the British Army in 2017-18 but only played their first international in April 2019, beating USA Eagles 34-33, helped by four tries from Joyce on her Baa-Baas debut.