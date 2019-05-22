Geordan Murphy: Leicester head coach charged with verbally abusing match officials

Leicester ended the season 11th in the Premiership - their worst finish in the top flight

Leicester Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy has been accused of two counts of verbally abusing match officials.

The incidents occurred as his side lost 32-31 to Bath last Saturday.

He faces one charge of verbally abusing a match official with an alternative charge of failing to respect the authority of a match official.

The Irishman faces another charge of failing to respect the authority of match officials in relation to separate comments he is said to have made.

Murphy will appear before a disciplinary panel in London on Wednesday 29 May.

If found guilty, a low-end offence of verbal abuse has a starting point of a six-week ban, with a maximum suspension of one year for the most serious verbal abuse.