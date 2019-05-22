Newcastle Falcons: George McGuigan and Tom Penny extend contracts

McGuigan is in his second spell at Newcastle after rejoining from Leicester

Newcastle Falcons hooker George McGuigan and centre Tom Penny have agreed new contracts with the club.

McGuigan, 26, will stay for three more seasons in his second spell at Kingston Park while Penny, 24, has signed a new one-year deal.

McGuigan rejoined Falcons from Leicester Tigers last summer while Penny is still recovering from damaged knee ligaments earlier this season.

Newcastle were relegated after seven straight seasons in the Premiership.

"Despite the blow of being relegated this season, we've still got an incredibly talented group of players," McGuigan said. "I see huge growth ahead."