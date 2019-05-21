Simon Hammersley: Newcastle Falcons full-back joins Sale Sharks to stay in Premiership

Simon Hammersley
Simon Hammersley joins Sale after 103 appearances for the Falcons

Full-back Simon Hammersley has exercised a relegation release clause to leave Newcastle Falcons and remain in the Premiership with Sale Sharks.

The 26-year-old went past 100 games for the Falcons this season, and departs having played 103 matches.

Newcastle were relegated from the Premiership after finishing bottom.

"We spent a huge amount of time and effort developing him into a quality Premiership player," director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"We had hoped to keep our squad together, with everyone fighting together to regain our top-flight status.

"Whilst I understand Simon's motivation to play at the highest level it is really disappointing to lose someone of his ability, who we have invested a huge amount of time and effort into."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you