Simon Hammersley: Newcastle Falcons full-back joins Sale Sharks to stay in Premiership
Full-back Simon Hammersley has exercised a relegation release clause to leave Newcastle Falcons and remain in the Premiership with Sale Sharks.
The 26-year-old went past 100 games for the Falcons this season, and departs having played 103 matches.
Newcastle were relegated from the Premiership after finishing bottom.
"We spent a huge amount of time and effort developing him into a quality Premiership player," director of rugby Dean Richards said.
"We had hoped to keep our squad together, with everyone fighting together to regain our top-flight status.
"Whilst I understand Simon's motivation to play at the highest level it is really disappointing to lose someone of his ability, who we have invested a huge amount of time and effort into."