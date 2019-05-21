Simon Hammersley: Newcastle Falcons full-back joins Sale Sharks to stay in Premiership

Simon Hammersley joins Sale after 103 appearances for the Falcons

Full-back Simon Hammersley has exercised a relegation release clause to leave Newcastle Falcons and remain in the Premiership with Sale Sharks.

The 26-year-old went past 100 games for the Falcons this season, and departs having played 103 matches.

Newcastle were relegated from the Premiership after finishing bottom.

"We spent a huge amount of time and effort developing him into a quality Premiership player," director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"We had hoped to keep our squad together, with everyone fighting together to regain our top-flight status.

"Whilst I understand Simon's motivation to play at the highest level it is really disappointing to lose someone of his ability, who we have invested a huge amount of time and effort into."