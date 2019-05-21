Cian Healy: Ireland and Leinster prop signs new IRFU deal

Cian Healy started four of Ireland's five Six Nations matches this season

Ireland loose-head Cian Healy has penned a new two-year IRFU contract which will keep him at Leinster until the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 31-year-old has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and four European Cups for Leinster.

He said: "Pulling on a Leinster or an Ireland jersey is something I've always taken a huge amount of pride in and I'm thankful for every opportunity I get.

Healy made his Irish debut in 2019 and has been capped 88 times.

"I believe that we have built something special at Leinster and with the national team and I want to contribute as best I can to both teams in what will be a hugely exciting few months and years ahead," he added.

"There has been some difficult times over the last few years for me personally with injury but the support within the Leinster and the Irish rugby family was very humbling from fellow players, coaches and supporters and it's something that I won't forget.

"It made this decision all the easier knowing that I was part of something bigger than just a rugby team."