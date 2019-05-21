Moray Low: Exeter's former Scotland prop retires aged 34

Moray Low played 70 times for Exeter, scoring seven tries

Exeter's former Scotland prop Moray Low has announced his retirement.

The 34-year-old, who won 37 caps for Scotland, has spent the past five years at Sandy Park after eight years at Glasgow Warriors.

Low is going to focus on a property development business he has set up with former team-mate and current Chiefs defence coach Julian Salvi.

Exeter have reached four Premiership finals and topped the league on two occasions in his time at the club.

Chiefs host Northampton Saints on Saturday in the 2019 play-off semi-final.

"I knew when I came down five years ago that the club were going places and that's certainly been the case," Low told the club website.

"For me, personally, it's been great to be part of a great journey, seeing where the club has come from to where it is now.

"To retire now at the end of the season, it's definitely the right time for me.

"I'm very happy with what I've done, what I've achieved, and I know the club will continue to move in the right direction in the future.

"We've got a number of internationals props - on both sides of the scrum - and behind them we've got a really good group of young lads who are coming through."