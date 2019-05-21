Mark Tampin: Newcastle Falcons sign Ealing prop on two-year deal

Kingston Park will host Championship rugby next season

Newcastle have signed prop Mark Tampin from Championship side Ealing.

The 27-year-old tight-head has agreed a two-year deal with the Falcons, who were relegated from the Premiership to the second tier this season.

Having started his career at Yorkshire Carnegie, Tampin moved to Jersey Reds in 2016 before spending the past two seasons in west London.

"I've been trying to get to a club like this for a while now and I just want to make it count," Tampin said,

He will join former Jersey team-mates Gary Graham and Sam Lockwood in the Falcons pack as they aim to bounce straight back to the Premiership after their six-year spell in the top flight came to an end.

"Mark has been on our radar for some time now, and we look forward to working with him," Newcastle director of rugby Dean Richards told the club website.

"He's a very streetwise prop who has forged an outstanding reputation through his hard work in the Championship, and he's a great addition to a very competitive front-row pool for next season."