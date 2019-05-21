World Rugby launches campaign to increase participation in women's game

Grand Slam winners England became the first fully professional women's team in January

World Rugby has launched a new global campaign 'Try and Stop Us' to increase participation in the women's game.

More girls have started playing rugby than boys in the past two years.

The number of registered female players has risen by 28% to 2.7 million since 2017.

"We firmly believe that the development of women in rugby is the single greatest opportunity for our sport to grow in the next decade," said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

The campaign includes the stories of 15 women and girls involved in rugby at all levels from around the world.

World Rugby women's advisory committee chairman Serge Simon says rugby is "one of the world's fastest-growing team sports" and women are at the "heart of the success story".

World Rugby has also launched a website to promote the campaign.

Grand Slam winners England became the first 15-a-side professional women's team on 1 January when the Rugby Football Union (RFU) awarded 28 full-time contracts, along with seven elite player squad agreements.

In August 2018, the RFU awarded 17 full-time England women's sevens contracts for the 2018-19 season.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.