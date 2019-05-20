Santiago Socino: Newcastle hooker signs for Argentina Super Rugby side Jaguares

Santiago Socino joined his brother Juan Pablo at Newcastle Falcons in 2015

Newcastle Falcons forward Santiago Socino is to leave Kingston Park to return to his native Argentina.

The 27-year-old hooker, who has been made 34 first-team appearances in his four seasons with the Falcons, is to join Super Rugby side Jaguares.

"Santi has ambitions to play international rugby for Argentina," said director of rugby Dean Richards.

"We've agreed to release him so he can take up this opportunity in his home land. We wish him the best of luck."

Socino is yet to play for his country, while his elder brother, fly-half Juan Pablo, his team-mate at Newcastle for three seasons, has won four caps.

Juan Pablo Socino left Newcastle last summer to join Pro 14 side Edinburgh on a two-year deal.

Newcastle will play in the Championship next season after finishing bottom of the Premiership.