Mark Jones steps down as RGC coach

RGC won the 2017 National Cup under Mark Jones

Mark Jones has stepped down as coach of RGC after three years at the Principality Welsh Premiership club.

The former Wales backs coach and wing, 39, led RGC to the 2017 National Cup and they finished eighth in the league this season.

Jones and RGC have not revealed if he is leaving for another post in rugby.

"The supporters have been superb to me, and stood by me with every win or defeat and they have played a huge part in what we have achieved," Jones said.

"There is a thirst for rugby in north Wales, and we have had the highest average attendances in the league and took big numbers to the Principality Stadium for our cup win.

"My three-year remit was to keep the team in the Principality Premiership and as well as look at the performance development of the players.

"My biggest achievement is seeing the opportunities created for the players."

For the latest Welsh rugby news follow @BBCScrumV on Twitter.